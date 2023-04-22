Posted: April 21, 2023 Categories: Videos Ryan Masano Addresses the Jewish Mayor (D) of Sacramento City (CA), Atty Darrell Steinberg Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Ryan Masano Addresses the Jewish Mayor (D) of Sacramento City (CA), Atty Darrell Steinberg”
Excellent, and of course this is how they react. Removing the veil always makes them scream. I know there is zero sense going to any of these Criminal Corps masquerading as the people Gov to speak AT them….but got to like this guys way.
You do enough homework and research into the cause of nearly all evil and corruption at every level on this whole fkn planet throughout history and you will arrive at the same conclusion, even if you are not a Goy…. !