Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Breaks the Silence and Points Out the Obvious on Biden Regime: The USA “Can’t Be Destroyed So Quickly Unless the Enemy Is From Within”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

America under Joe Biden:

** Wide open borders — 2 million illegal immigrants flooding the country in one year — more this year

** Surrender in Afghanistan, abandoning essential base, arming Taliban with $80 billion in US weaponry, dead soldiers in retreat

** Shutting down energy sector

** Record spending, record inflation nearing 10% annually

** Highest gas prices in history

** Destruction of First Amendment led by Big Tech

** Corrupt media gaslighting public

** Total destruction of working class

** Politicized and Broken Justice Department

On Sunday the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele posted a stunning remark on Twitter.

Bukele pointed out the elephant in the room — Joe Biden and his handlers are destroying America and it is likely on purpose

As President Bukele says, “Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”

Gateway Pundit