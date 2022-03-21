Your Tax Dollars at Work: Ukrainian Officials Keep Getting Caught Fleeing Country with Suitcases Full of Cash and Euros

The US Senate passed a bipartisan $1.5 trillion bill on March 10th that included $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Chuck Schumer touted the aid to Ukraine and pointed to it as a pressing reason for the Senate to quickly pass the massive $1.5 trillion spending bill. This was the same week that inflation hit 7.9% in the US — the highest inflation rate in 40 years.

So where is the money going? Does anyone know? Does anyone care?

The wife of former Ukrainian MP Ihor Kotvitskyi declared 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros when entering Hungary.

And she’s not the only one.

Another Ukrainian diplomat tried to flee Ukraine with 68,000€, $140,000, 12kg gold, 13.8kg gold jewelry and a large number of cigarettes.

Your tax dollars at work — making corrupt Ukrainian politicians rich.

