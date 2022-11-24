SBF Issues Another Rambling Apology And “Description Of What Happened”, Comes Off As Disturbed Sociopath

He just can’t help himself: disgraced sociopath, record-breaking fraudster and prolific Democratic donor – not necessarily in that order – Sam Bankman-Fried, has issued another apology to his staff in a letter that outlined a crash in “collateral” to less than $9 billion from $60 billion.
“I didn’t mean for any of this to happen, and I would give anything to be able to go back and do things over again,” the corpulent 30-year-old who may or may not be in the Bahamas apologized yet again in the message sent to employees Tuesday, although he really should be apologizing to the millions of clients whom he wiped out. Alas, like the recurrent ramblings of a psychopath, Sam’s takeaway was that the implosion at FTX was the side-effect of an unfortunate bank run, and had nothing to do with SBF’s actions; that’s because SBF still refuses to take any responsibility for what happened and makes zero admission that the factors that led to this historic bankruptcy were in his control all along. Sam claims that he didn’t “realize the magnitude of risk.” His main remorse – like that of any pathological individual – is that he got caught.
Still don’t believe us he was a sociopath? Read this:
I didn’t mean for any of this to happen, and I would give anything to be able to go back and do things over again. You were my family. I’ve lost that, and our old home is an empty warehouse of monitors. When I turn around, there’s no one left to talk to. I disappointed all of you, and when things broke down I failed to communicate. I froze up in the face of pressure and leaks and the Binance LOI and said nothing. I lost track of the most important things in the commotion of company growth. I care deeply about you all, and you were my family, and I’m sorry.
No he isn’t, and if it wasn’t his fault, whose fault was it? Well, as he “describes” the sequence of events, you see it was all the market’s fault as a slide in digital-asset markets in spring roughly halved collateral from $60 billion to $30 billion, while liabilities were $2 billion. A combination of a credit squeeze, a further selloff in virtual coins and a “run on the bank” left collateral at $9 billion ahead of FTX’s Nov. 11 bankruptcy, he wrote. The estimate for liabilities had reached $8 billion by then. Here is how, in his words, what was initially a $58 billion overcollateralized balance sheet ended up having more liabilities than assets.
The rest is here: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sbf-issues-another-rambling-apology-and-description-what-happened-comes-disturbed-sociopath
3 thoughts on “SBF Issues Another Rambling Apology And “Description Of What Happened”, Comes Off As Disturbed Sociopath”
I hear he hasn’t been arrested yet. WTF??!!! Also read his daddy was his money manager, investment advisor. All in the FAMILY. And he rubs elbows with Janet Yellen and other fake-power people, if we can call them people. I guess all that money got Joe selected and gave a super push to the NOT-SO-GREAT RESET, and other sordid and nefarious commie projects. All that money!! How it gets thrown away, or I should say, STOLEN!! And here, food-banks and soup-kitchens are having a tough time getting the hungry fed.
Wow!!
“Many FTX users who had their crypto assets taken from them overnight, thought SBF would be in handcuffs by now but instead, he is being offered a keynote speaker spot by the New York Times.”
FTX Former CEO “SBF” CONFIRMS He Will Still Speak With New York Times On November 30th:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/sbf-confirms-will-still-speak-new-york-times-november-30th/
