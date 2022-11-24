The Elephant in the Room: Astronomical Spikes in Excess Mortality Among Young, Healthy Cohorts





The Vigilant Fox Published November 21, 2022

For the month of July, In Iceland, one of the most compliant nations with the shot, their excess mortality rate above the five-year average was 56%.

“And these are in young, healthy cohorts!” exclaimed Dr. Ryan Cole. “These are people in the prime of their life.”

“My question is, when did they get their most recent shot? … That’s where the elephant in the room is the elephant in the room.”

