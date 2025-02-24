🚨 Senator Lindsey Graham calls for the U.S. military to help Israel strike Iran’s nuclear power plants, stating the Trump administration needs to make a decision soon.
He favors bombing Iran over any form of negotiation.
AIPAC Demon.
So, bombing trumps negotiating. How clearly he states what he “prefers.” Just keep the wars going, Lindsey. Your masters would expect nothing less of you.
Some Wiki bits:
“In 2022, Graham became one of ten Republican senators to support a bipartisan agreement on gun control, which included a red flag provision, a support for state crisis intervention orders, funding for school safety resources, stronger background checks for buyers under the age of 21, and penalties for straw purchases.”
“So I would urge every American to vaccinate their children and I would reject any effort to stop vaccinations until someone can show me a scientific reason to do so.”
“Somebody needs to pull the Palestinian school system up by its roots and destroy it.”
What Graham said in 2011:
“Congress might need to explore the need to limit some forms of freedom of speech.”
