“She Deserves To Be In Prison”: Outrage Ensues In UK After Labour Refuses To Investigate ‘Rape Gangs’

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

The UK’s Labour party is under fire for its refusal to back a public inquiry into historic sexual abuse by grooming gangs in Oldham, with critics accusing the party of prioritizing political optics over justice for victims.

The decision has sparked outrage, with Elon Musk branding it “disgraceful” and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch calling for a long-overdue national inquiry into rape gangs. “2025 must be the year the victims start to get justice,” Badenoch declared.

At the center of the controversy is Labour’s safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, who insisted that the decision to launch an investigation was “for Oldham Council alone.”

Jess Phillips

This comes despite a 2022 report revealing that children in Oldham were failed by agencies meant to protect them amid allegations of grooming by “predominantly Pakistani offenders” in council homes, shisha bars, and taxis.

Oldham Council’s Labour group previously agreed to support an independent inquiry, even writing to Phillips twice to urge the Home Office to back the move. In her response, Phillips acknowledged the council’s resolution but maintained that the government should not intervene, leaving the decision solely to local authorities.

Musk, a vocal critic of Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government, took to X to accuse Phillips of shielding Starmer from scrutiny. Musk pointed to Starmer’s tenure as head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013, during which he argued “rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice.” He claimed Phillips’ refusal to investigate Oldham’s abuse cases was an attempt to protect Starmer, suggesting the trail of accountability would lead back to his time at the CPS.

Replying to the Sunday Times‘ Liz Truss, who called out Phillips as “the same Home Office Minister who excused masked Islamist thugs,” Musk wrote “She deserves to be in prison.”

Starmer, however, has publicly defended his record, highlighting his efforts to overhaul CPS guidelines on sexual exploitation in 2012. He admitted at the time that the system had “failed a generation of girls” and acknowledged the role of damaging myths and stereotypes in dismissing victims’ credibility. Starmer also spearheaded the prosecution of the Rochdale grooming gang, the first case of its kind, and has since reiterated his commitment to cracking down on such crimes.

Meanwhile, Conservatives, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, have seized the opportunity to criticize Phillips’ inaction. Braverman accused her of being “all talk and no action,” contrasting it with her own record of establishing a task force that led to hundreds of arrests.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party, also weighed in, pointing out that the Conservatives had 14 years in power to launch a national inquiry and failed to do so. “Talk is cheap,” he said, adding that “the establishment has failed the victims of grooming gangs on every level.”

Musk has continued his critique of the Labour government, accusing it of presiding over a “two-tier” justice system and labeling its policies as “Stalinist.” His call for justice has extended to unrelated cases, including his plea for the release of Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the English Defence League, who was jailed for contempt of court after repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee. Musk incorrectly suggested Robinson had been imprisoned for speaking out about child sexual abuse.

Shadow safeguarding minister Alicia Kearns and shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick have joined the fray, condemning Phillips’ decision as “shameful” and vowing to push for tougher measures against grooming gangs. Kearns announced plans to write to Phillips demanding an explanation for her refusal to support Oldham Council’s request for help in holding individuals and organizations accountable for failing victims.

With tensions rising, the debate over Oldham’s grooming gang scandal has reignited calls for greater accountability and justice for victims, bringing a national spotlight to Labour’s handling of one of Britain’s most harrowing social issues. Whether the pressure will lead to concrete action remains to be seen.