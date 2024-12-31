Shocking Report Reveals US Officials Suppressed Lab Leak Evidence Leading to Social Media Censorship

By Cindy Harper – Reclaimthenet.org

The debate surrounding the origins of COVID-19 has become a case study of the dangers of censorship and government overreach. A new report alleges that President Joe Biden’s administration actively suppressed information from US intelligence agencies that pointed to a lab leak in China as the origin of the pandemic. Social media platforms played a central role in this suppression, collaborating with government officials to silence dissenting voices and remove content challenging the official zoonotic-origin narrative. These revelations expose a troubling pattern of silencing alternative viewpoints, even at the expense of public trust and accountability.

From the early days of the pandemic, government agencies and public health officials wielded immense influence over what information was deemed acceptable. This control extended far beyond public health guidance.

The administration, alongside Big-Tech platforms and so-called “misinformation experts,” orchestrated an aggressive campaign to suppress alternative perspectives.

Rep. Jim Jordan of the House Judiciary Committee recently revealed that the White House pressured Facebook to censor narratives that challenged the official zoonotic-origin theory.

Such efforts to stifle debate reflect a dangerous blurring of lines between government authority and private enterprise, raising serious questions about the future of free expression.

While some agencies leaned toward the zoonotic explanation—that COVID-19 jumped from animals to humans—the FBI stood alone in asserting, with “moderate confidence,” that a lab leak was the most plausible origin.

According to the report, despite this, the FBI was excluded from an August 2021 intelligence briefing for President Biden. This decision baffled Dr. Jason Bannan, an FBI microbiologist and expert on biological threats. “Being the only agency that assessed that a laboratory origin was more likely… we anticipated the FBI would be asked to attend,” he remarked. The omission of the FBI’s perspective appears consistent with broader efforts to suppress the lab leak theory.

This campaign to control the narrative extended to the global stage. Adrienne Keen, a former State Department official who later worked for the National Intelligence Council, championed the World Health Organization’s zoonotic findings despite criticism of the WHO’s reliance on limited data from China.

Keen’s prior advisory role with the WHO raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, especially after allegations surfaced that she worked to discredit evidence supporting the lab leak hypothesis. Critics like Thomas DiNanno, former Acting Assistant Secretary of State, questioned her impartiality, remarking, “It’s just not appropriate to do work for a foreign power.”

Domestically, dissenting voices faced outright suppression. Public health officials dismissed the lab leak theory as a baseless conspiracy, while social media platforms systematically flagged or removed content suggesting otherwise.

Testimony from NIH Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak later revealed that the NIH had funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology—the very type of work capable of producing a highly transmissible virus like COVID-19.

Yet, those raising questions about this connection were marginalized, with the theory often labeled as racist or unscientific. This dismissal not only stifled public inquiry but also set a precedent for suppressing challenging but legitimate perspectives.

Further complicating the narrative, The Wall Street Journal uncovered evidence of widespread suppression within government agencies themselves.

At the Defense Intelligence Agency’s National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI), scientists concluded that the virus was genetically engineered in a Chinese lab. However, up to 90% of their findings were excluded from official reports.

The DIA’s Inspector General has since launched an investigation into the suppression of these critical contributions, signaling that internal censorship was as pervasive as the external silencing of public discourse.

The ramifications of this censorship are profound. By stifling debate and controlling narratives, officials not only undermined public trust but also delayed critical inquiry into the origins of the pandemic.

As even FBI experts pointed out, genetic evidence from the Wuhan Institute of Virology contradicted the zoonotic theory. Yet, these findings were brushed aside, with officials like Keen insisting that gaps in surveillance capabilities explained the lack of evidence for natural transmission. The FBI and others rejected this reasoning, emphasizing that such dismissal only further muddied the waters.

Support for the lab-leak theory has grown despite these efforts to suppress it. In 2023, the Department of Energy aligned with the FBI in concluding that a lab origin was the most likely explanation.

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe unequivocally stated, “The people that had the most access to the most intelligence… are telling you that the most likely origin of COVID-19 was a lab leak.” This growing consensus raises the question: why was this theory silenced for so long?

The broader implications of this suppression extend beyond the pandemic. Cases like Murthy v. Missouri underscore the dangers of government-directed censorship and its chilling effect on free speech.

When officials control narratives, public discourse suffers, and democratic principles are undermined. In the case of COVID-19, censorship not only delayed vital inquiries but also exposed the fragility of public trust in institutions.