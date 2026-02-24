Smotrich: ‘In the End,’ Israel Will Occupy Gaza and Establish Jewish Settlements

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has once again vowed that there will eventually be Jewish settlements in Gaza, saying that “in the end,” Israel will fully occupy and settle the Palestinian territory, according to The Times of Israel.

Smotrich, who also holds a minister position in the Israeli Defense Ministry, said that he expects the US to give Hamas an ultimatum in the “coming days” to disarm, and if the group doesn’t, Israel will restart its full-scale bombing campaign with the goal of conquering”Gaza with US support.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich gestures, on the day of a press conference regarding settlements expansion for the long-frozen E1 settlement, that would split East Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank, near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 14, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“If [Hamas] does not comply, the IDF will receive international legitimacy and American backing to do it itself,” he said, adding that the demands for disarmament include “all AK-47 rifles, all small arms, and of course, all the tunnels and explosives.” Previous reporting said the US was considering a plan that would allow Hamas to keep some small arms.

“One thing is certain: The IDF will enter and occupy Gaza if Hamas does not disarm,” Smotrich said. “In the end, Israel will occupy the Gaza Strip, implement a military government, and establish Jewish settlements there. It is impossible to run away from that because it is the truth.”

The Israeli minister vowed again that Israel will fully occupy Gaza, saying it “doesn’t matter if it happens in a year, two years, or three years.” He was asked about President Trump’s “peace plan” for Gaza and the fact that Indonesia has said it’s committed troops to deploy to the Strip as part of the “International Stabilization Force,” which is supposed to replace IDF troops who are currently occupying more than 50% of Gaza.

“If this happens, they will fold very quickly and allow the IDF to enter. This is coordinated with the Americans,” he said. “By the way, I don’t yet see them going in that fast.”

Smotrich’s comments come as the IDF continues to violate the US-backed ceasefire deal. Since the agreement was signed in early October, Israeli forces have killed at least 615 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.