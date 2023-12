Speaking at the UN, WEF Young Global Leader and former PM of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, declares free speech a “weapon of war”, in the globalist war against so-called “disinformation”―i.e. any information that exposes the agenda for global control by unelected globalist technocrats.

