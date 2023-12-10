BREAKING: Zelensky to meet with Mike Johnson, Joe Biden at Capitol as debates on Ukraine aid intensify

By Sara Higdon – The Post Millennial

US House Speaker Mike Johnson is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday while he is in Washington DC to meet with President Biden about the stalled aid package for his country.

According to CBS 58, Johnson’s office confirmed that he will be meeting with Zelensky after he meets with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss a new funding package to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. Zelensky will also meet with President Biden at the White House.

Funding for Ukraine is currently being debated in the House of Representatives because Speaker Johnson has said that funding for Ukraine will be tied to action at the US-Mexco border to help stop the current flood of illegal immigrants that are pouring across the US border.

In response to the news, Congressman Matt Gaetz vented his frustrations about the United States’ continued involvement with the conflict on X.

“America has sent enough money to Ukraine,” he wrote online, “We should tell Zelensky to seek peace.”

On Wednesday, President Biden accused House Republicans of “playing chicken with our national security” and claimed they were “holding Ukraine’s funding hostage to their extreme partisan border policies!”

He suggested that the Republicans wanting to prioritize the US border over that of Ukraine proved that they’re “willing to literally kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield and damage our national security the process.”

Tuesday, President Zelensky canceled his plan to address the US Congress virtually where he was expected to ask for more US funding in the war with Russia.

At the time, Schumer expressed that it was “urgent” that the US give more money to the country. “The last time he spoke to us, his message was direct and unsparing: Without more aid from Congress, Ukraine does not have the means to defeat Vladimir Putin,” he said.”

“Those who think Vladimir Putin will stop merely at Ukraine willfully ignore the clear and unmistakable warnings of history. It is therefore urgent for the Senate to pass a security supplemental,” Schumer added.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.