Stanley Johnson—the elitist, depopulation obsessed father of Boris Johnson—admits it’s “part of the national plan” that the peasants will no longer be able to fly, under the incoming ‘carbon allowance’ system.

“If that means, actually, some of us are told ‘well you can’t go on a… pic.twitter.com/IeIyzky84B

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 26, 2023