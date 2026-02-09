Starmer Faces Pressure To Resign Over Mandelson-Epstein Scandal As Second Aide Quits

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced a deepening political crisis on Monday after losing a second senior aide in the controversy over his controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States,vowing he would not resign amid mounting calls for his departure. Mandelson – who resigned last week from the House of Lords over the Epstein scandal – shared market-sensitive government information with Epstein during the global financial crisis.

Specifically, Mandelson gave Jeffrey Epstein advance notice of a €500bn bailout to save the Euro, messaging Epstein about the bailout on the evening of May 9, 2010 – after which it was formally announced the following morning.

Then Labour’s Business Secretary had forwarded No. 10 documents on economic assessments, asset sales, an EU bailout tip – among other interactions with his “pal”. To review, something big was expected amid the “embarrassing” scandal and confirmation of corrupt insider wrongdoing:

By Sunday, a shocked Mandelson (he was not expecting the release) has quit the Labour party, citing a desire to prevent “further embarrassment”. Labour says that disciplinary action was already “under way”. By phone that night, the grandson of the party grandee Herbert Morrison tells me of his decision it “wasn’t easy”, but he feels “better for it as I need to reset”.

Now, Starmer’s communications director, Tim Allan, said he was standing down to allow a “new team” to be built around the prime minister, Downing Street said, a day after Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned in the escalating fallout from the Mandelson appointment.

Starmer addressed staff at his Downing Street office on Monday, expressing regret over the Mandelson decision and stressing his continued commitment to his leadership. “We must prove that politics can be a force for good,” he told them, according to excerpts released later. He praised McSweeney for his past work in helping Labour win one of the largest parliamentary majorities in recent history.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Starmer was focused on governing and had no plans to step aside. Allan’s resignation came after the staff meeting, the spokesperson added.

Pressure From Within and Beyond

Pressure on Starmer showed no sign of abating. Anas Sarwar, leader of the Scottish Labour Party, was due to call for the prime minister’s resignation at a press conference later on Monday, according to British media. Critics within Labour said Starmer’s handling of the Mandelson affair and the resulting political damage had eroded confidence in his leadership.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Opinion polls show Labour’s support in Scotland falling, with the party trailing both the Scottish National Party and the populist Reform UK in some surveys – a poor showing ahead of May’s elections to the Scottish Parliament.

Opposition Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch accused Starmer of being unable to run his government effectively and called for change at the top of the UK government.

“He’s like a plastic bag blowing in the wind. We need him to get a grip and if he can’t do it then someone else in the Labour Party needs to do that, or they should have an election,” Badenoch told Sky News.

“It’s painful,” one Labour lawmaker told Reuters. “It’s like watching a fatal car crash in slow motion.”

Mandelson Scandal Deepens

The political storm stems from Starmer’s 2024 decision to nominate Mandelson as the UK ambassador to Washington, despite longstanding public scrutiny of Mandelson’s relationship with the late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein. Files released by the U.S. Justice Department last month detailed communications that raised questions about Mandelson’s conduct and his ties to Epstein, prompting an ongoing police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.

Mandelson, a veteran Labour figure, was dismissed from the ambassadorship in September and has stepped back from frontline public roles. He has not publicly addressed the specifics of the allegations or the investigation.

Starmer has publicly said he regretted the appointment and accused Mandelson of misleading officials about his ties to Epstein during vetting, though he has defended his broader record in office and said he would release documents related to the decision.

UK’s Energy Secretary Ed Miliband took to X to express support, saying “Keir has earned the right to deliver the change he has promised and do what he cares about – which is to serve the country.

“This is not the time for the government to turn inwards on itself. We must focus on delivering the change we promised the country.”

… so business as usual:

Political and Market Reaction

The controversy has rippled into political markets. UK government borrowing costs have risen, reflecting investor concerns about political uncertainty and questions about Labour’s fiscal direction amid turmoil.

Starmer is scheduled to meet with Labour lawmakers later on Monday in an effort to shore up support and quell dissent within his party.