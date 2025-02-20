STUDY CLAIMING 17,000 HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE DEATHS RETRACTED

By Mario Nawfal

A major anti-hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) study, published in Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy under Dr. Danyelle Townsend’s oversight, has been retracted after its dataset was exposed as unreliable – if not outright fraudulent.

The article falsely estimated deaths from HCQ during COVID-19, relying on flawed data and referencing the deeply criticized 2020 RECOVERY trial.

Despite HCQ’s centuries-long safety record, the study attacked its use, ignoring well-established pharmacology and the CDC’s own acknowledgment of HCQ as “relatively well tolerated.”

Source: Heritage Foundation