Teachers union president Randi Weingarten encourages educators to erase their social media history by Joshua Q. Nelson

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten on Wednesday offered assistance to teachers to erase their social media history.

Weingarten tweeted a link to their website which promoted an artificial intelligence powered tool that would search through a person’s social media accounts’ history to find potentially “harmful posts.”

“LifeBrand scans your social media (currently covers Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok) to quickly find potentially harmful posts and then guides you to edit or delete those posts—forever! The system scans text, emojis, images, video and sound in both English and Spanish,” the website stated.

Weingarten wrote in a tweet, “Our union is here for you to help you future-proof your social media. @AFTunion has partnered w/LifeBrand for a 25% discount off the cost of this powerful tool that scans your social media to catch forgotten posts that may not reflect who you are today”