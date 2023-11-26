Teen son of Pennsylvania homeless advocate charged with murder of vagrant after accusing him of raping 16-year-old girlfriend

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A Pennsylvania teen has been charged with first-degree murder for the killing of a homeless man in an alleged act of vigilantism. The boy claims the man had raped his girlfriend. His father, who is the leader of a homeless advocacy organization, was left stunned.

Thomas James Niarhos, 15, of Stowe, was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday over the death of homeless man, Jeremiah Waylon Hawkins, 39, according to the Daily Mail.

Niarhos allegedly approached Hawkins just after midday in Pottstown and fired a single shot at Hawkins’s face, which caused him to fall to the ground. He fired a second shot before dropping the firearm and walking away from the scene. Niarhos was detained by bystanders before police arrived.

Police said they recovered a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson firearm at the scene which was registered to the teen’s father, Tom Niarhos. The elder Niarhos is the executive director of Pottstown’s Beacon of Hope, which is a homeless advocacy organization that provides emergency shelter to homeless people living on the street.

Upon further investigation, detectives say that the motive for the shooting may have been related to an alleged sexual assault case. Niarhos claims that Hawkins raped his 16-year-old girlfriend earlier this year, according to police records.

Pottstown police investigated the allegations four months before the shooting; however, authorities say that the girl’s family was uncooperative and didn’t wish to press charges.

According to the affidavit, police bodycam footage recorded Niarhos yelling at first responders not to save Hawkins as they tried performing life-saving measures.

“He’s a rapist, don’t be sorry for him…he raped a 15-year-old girl, don’t help him,” the teen yelled, according to court documents.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the teen’s father expressed extreme disapproval of the incident and said: “The only comment I have is that it was a tragedy and my prayers go out to [Hawkins’] family.”

The elder Niarhos, who had experienced homelessness himself, told authorities that he had located a letter in his son’s bedroom on Wednesday that indicated he was planning on running away from home. Niarhos also said that Hawkins was not known to his organization.

Niarhos was charged with first-degree murder as an adult on Nov. 22 and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Margaret Hunsicker. He was ordered to be held at the Montgomery County Youth Center. The next court hearing will be on Nov. 30.