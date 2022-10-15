Posted: October 15, 2022 Categories: Videos Texas Vaccine Policy Symposium Declares the ‘Anti-Vax’ a Threat to Public Health https://twitter.com/MerissaHansen17/status/1581016905183551488 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “Texas Vaccine Policy Symposium Declares the ‘Anti-Vax’ a Threat to Public Health”
Can’t explain the outrage I feel in viewing this, hearing this. They want to make the pure-bloods into the problem that’s ruining the world. I expect more pressure will come with this. May none cave.
And she, a she-demon, blaming and condemning people of conscience, of intelligence, she…
She obviously didn’t get rhinoplasty for her bat mitzvah and only got harvard. Must’ve come from humble beginnings, at least by their “standards”.
Another filthy f’g khazarian with a God complex but they’ve always had strange gods, haven’t they?
I guess he didn’t get the memo? .. the jig is up.
So.. Alex Jones must pay nearly a billion dollars for “false reporting” Just curious when ……..
Dr. Anthony “All vaccines are 100% effective” Fauci
CDC director Rochelle “Vaccinated people don’t get sick” Walensky
Joe ” the Vaccinated cannot spread the virus” Biden
when will they be paying up?