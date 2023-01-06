HijinxMedia’
The Bankruptcy of The United States United States Congressional Record, March 17, 1993 Vol. 33, Page H-1303 Speaker-Rep. James Traficant, Jr. (Ohio) addressing the House: This tells a lot take the time to watch and read.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
HijinxMedia’
The Bankruptcy of The United States United States Congressional Record, March 17, 1993 Vol. 33, Page H-1303 Speaker-Rep. James Traficant, Jr. (Ohio) addressing the House: This tells a lot take the time to watch and read.
One thought on “The Bankruptcy of The United States – James Traficant”
This is why Traficant had to go, but he left out the simple solution.
This is not a fait accompli and anyone who would accept this is a coward as the supreme superior unalienable law of December 15, 1791, which is the superior jurisdiction of we the people has not and cannot go away. They can’t remove it and their actions were all and are all in violation of that law that cannot be violated.
The people stay in this miserable state simply because they allow it because they are cowardly and afraid of suits and mercenary armies, blackwater usa.
Want it to stop? Then exercise your 2nd Article right and stop it. We grossly outnumber the agents of the international corporate mafia and the masonic dirty church cabal, so there is no excuse.
However you leave your children, in freedom or bondage, is on you.