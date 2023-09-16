The Catalog Of Vaccine Injuries Amongst U.S Congress Members and Politicians

By PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA

A disturbing amount of illness has befallen our often relatively young U.S Congress members. A minority have publicly implicated the Covid vaccine as a proximate cause, the rest, you decide.

I want to thank my colleague and friend “A Midwestern Doctor” whose superlative Substack is called “The Forgotten Side of Medicine.” They helped me compile this list of confirmed and suspected injuries to accompany my first post(s) describing Covid vaccine injuries and syndromes here and here.

Here is the list of confirmed and near-certain vaccine injuries suffered by U.S Congress members and politicians and/or their families. Although I have to admit some are speculative despite their atypical and bizarre characteristics, (a defining feature of vaccine injury in my experience), if the government and it’s media are going to aggressively censor any discussion or debate as to the possibility, then let me speculate: