The Catalog Of Vaccine Injuries Amongst U.S Congress Members and Politicians

A disturbing amount of illness has befallen our often relatively young U.S Congress members. A minority have publicly implicated the Covid vaccine as a proximate cause, the rest, you decide.
I want to thank my colleague and friend “A Midwestern Doctor” whose superlative Substack is called “The Forgotten Side of Medicine.” They helped me compile this list of confirmed and suspected injuries to accompany my first post(s) describing Covid vaccine injuries and syndromes here and here.
Here is the list of confirmed and near-certain vaccine injuries suffered by U.S Congress members and politicians and/or their families. Although I have to admit some are speculative despite their atypical and bizarre characteristics, (a defining feature of vaccine injury in my experience), if the government and it’s media are going to aggressively censor any discussion or debate as to the possibility, then let me speculate:
- Jon Fetterman, a freshman Pennsylvania Democratic Senator (then aged 52) on May 17, 2022, less than a month after strongly endorsing the vaccine, suffered a stroke two days before the state primary for his senate seat. Despite significant signs of cognitive impairment since his stroke, Fetterman somehow won the primary and then the general election. Since becoming elected, Fetterman has had prolonged periods of absence from the U.S. Senate due to needing specialized medical care:
- Ben Ray Luján is a freshman New Mexico Democratic Senator who repeatedly promoted the COVID-19 vaccines:
On January 27, 2022, Luján (then 49) was hospitalized in Santa Fe after feeling fatigued and dizzy. He was found to have had a stroke affecting his cerebellum and was transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital for treatment, which included a decompressive craniectomy. A statement from his office said that “he is expected to make a full recovery”. Luján returned to work at the Senate on March 3 and stated by April 21 that he was 90% recovered.
**It is also important to consider that in addition to strokes being one of the most common complications of the COVID-19 vaccines, both Luján and Fetterman were at an age where unexpected strokes are quite rare.
- Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized for shingles in late February. Although shingles is not uncommon in someone her age, given that shingles typically does not require hospitalization, many assumed Feinstein had suffered a rare but severe complication of shingles like Ramsay Hunt Syndrome due to vaccine immune suppression. Unfortunately, like Fetterman, a significant neurological injury occurred that became impossible to coverup once she returned, forcing Feinstein and her staff to come clean about what happened:
Adam Russell, a spokesman for Feinstein, said that the encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, “resolved itself shortly after she was released from the hospital in March.” Feinstein continues to have complications from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Russell said
** Note the fact checkers tried to dismiss her “shingles” as a not uncommon condition, ignoring the fact that encephalitis is an extremely rare complication.
- Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland suffered a stroke (on May 15, 2022), which occurred while he gave a speech in the Senate (thus making it harder to conceal). Although Van Hollen was 64 (making his odds of a spontaneous stroke a bit higher than his colleagues), the type of stroke he had was quite unusual; it was a brain bleed rather than a blood clot, and it happened in a vein rather than an artery (which is where brain bleeds typically arise). I have seen numerous cases of hemorrhagic strokes following COVID-19 vaccination, and autopsy results showing the spike protein directly attacks the blood vessels, making them more likely to rupture.
- From Mark Crispin Miller’s Substack: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health struggles are back in focus after he suffered a second “freeze” on camera this summer. He appeared unable to speak and did not seem to register that someone was speaking to him in a concerning moment that occurred on Wednesday at a press conference in Kentucky. Video of the incident emerged after the senator, 81, appeared to trail off in the middle of answering a question about whether he would run for re-election. In the video, an aide approaches him and asks him if he has heard the question while he stares off at the cameras, appearing distant or overwhelmed. He was then briefly led away, before returning. The incident mirrored a moment that occurred just a few weeks ago in the halls of the US Senate when the GOP leader was led away by his Republican colleagues in the middle of a press conference after appearing unable to speak. In that situation he also returned a few minutes later, assuring reporters gruffly that he was fine.**I have had other vaccine injured patients report identical symptoms.
- Nancy Mace is a Republican representing South Carolina’s First Congressional District — she mentioned her own injuries (asthma, tremors, heart pain) during a hearing back in February 2023.
TRANSCRIPT – “I along with many Americans have long-term effects from covid. Not only was I a long hauler but I have effects from the vaccine. It wasn’t the first shot but it was the second shot that I now developed asthma that has never gone away since I had the second shot. I have tremors in my left hand and I have the occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain and I’ve had a battery of tests.”
- Democratic State Senator of Rhode Island Jeanine Calken, aged 54, suffered an infection complicated by blood clots on Sunday April 18th, 2021. Her official statement:
“There is no reason to believe that the clotting was related to the Covid-19 vaccine.”
As someone deeply studied on the toxicity and lethality and incidences of various complications of the Covid vaccines, I respectfully disagree. What is even more disturbing (and super sad) is that her right leg had to be amputated due to the blood clot. That is not normal.
- House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, aged 57 was diagnosed recently with Multiple Myeloma, which is a treatable blood cancer. I will agree this is more speculative because although the Covid vaccines do cause multiple myeloma since the spike targets the bone marrow and interferes with the body’s ability to manufacture blood cells, it also just happens to people. However, in the context of the massive explosion in cancer rates developing since the vaccine roll-out, I strongly suspect the vaccine either caused or contributed to his illness.
- Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California and an aggressive vaccine proponent, developed what was likely either Bells’ Palsy or Guillain-Barre Syndrome in the wake of his vaccine. I believe every attempt was made to cover it up as documented by Steve Kirsch on his Substack. The machinations and bizarre statements followed by his unprecedented disappearance from public view strongly suggest he was covering up a vaccine injury. Further, Steve Kirsch (who is deeply data driven and who I trust) claims he had a whistleblower confirm it.
- Illinois Democrat and US Representative Sean Casten’s 17-year-old vaccinated daughter Gwen died suddenly and unexpectedly on June 12, 2022. For context, prior to the vaccines, a sudden death in an adolescent was extraordinarily rare (one reader calculated a US Representative would be expected to have a child under 18 die once every 200 years).When independent journalists investigated the events, they found both that Casten’s family aggressively promoted the vaccine and that there was a high likelihood it killed his daughter. However, rather than supply any information to dispel these rumors, Casten in a statement, simply said:
“The only thing we know about her death is that it was peaceful. And the only lesson we can take from that is to savor the moments you have with your loved ones.”
Note: quite a few parents took strong exception to how Casten handled this, and sadly there are other similar examples I can also cite of the “Casten Response.”