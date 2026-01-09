The entire ICE is Israel undercover operation overseen by ADL to target anti-Israel activists in United States. Hundreds of IDF soldiers are serving as ICE agents.

⚡- The entire ICE is Israel undercover operation overseen by ADL to target anti-Israel activists in United States. Hundreds of IDF soldiers are serving as ICE agents. pic.twitter.com/2U84PfdheH — Monitor (@MonitorX99800) January 8, 2026 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



