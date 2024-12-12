The Jewish terror org known as the “IDF” raises the ‘Israeli’ flag over the town of al-Khadr in Syria. More and More lands are occupied. AlQaeda has never fired a bullet at israel, and never will.

BREAKING 🚨The Jewish terror org known as the "IDF" raises the ‘Israeli’ flag over the town of al-Khadr in Syria. More and More lands are occupid.

AlQaeda has never fired a bullet at israel, and never will. pic.twitter.com/7iZCnvZJn2

— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) December 11, 2024