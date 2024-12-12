The Jewish terror org known as the “IDF” raises the ‘Israeli’ flag over the town of al-Khadr in Syria. More and More lands are occupied. AlQaeda has never fired a bullet at israel, and never will.

BREAKING 🚨The Jewish terror org known as the "IDF" raises the ‘Israeli’ flag over the town of al-Khadr in Syria. More and More lands are occupid.
AlQaeda has never fired a bullet at israel, and never will. pic.twitter.com/7iZCnvZJn2
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) December 11, 2024
“Benjamin Netanyahu is hilariously saying that Israel has ‘no intention of interfering in Syria’s internal affairs.’”
— Caitlin Johnstone, 12/11/24
“The label ‘terrorist organization’ is nothing more than a tool of imperial narrative control. In empire language it just means ‘disobedient population who need bombs dropped on them.’”
— Caitlin Johnstone, 12/11/24
“Israel seeks to create autonomy in Syria with a Tel Aviv-controlled government.”
— The Reporter, 12/11/24
“Things in American history have never been this jew…although they were clandestinely in control, it was never this overt, the tyranny, deception, and war making on humanity. And that figures because now we are five years out from 2030 prophecy so the noahide is clamping down fast.”
— Anonymous, 12/11/24
Not that anything will come of this but…
Ireland formally joins South Africa’s genocide case against ‘Israel’:
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/ireland-formally-joins-south-africa-s-genocide-case-against
