Ukraine Fires More US ATACMS Into Russia, Moscow Vows Response

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had launched another attack on Russian territory with US-provided Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which have a range of up to 190 miles.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported that Ukraine “delivered a strike by six US-made ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles at the military airfield in Taganrog in southern Russia on the morning of December 11.” The report said two missiles were intercepted by air defenses, and the other four were deflected by electronic warfare.

The Russian Defense Ministry said shrapnel from the missiles caused injuries. “There are injuries among the personnel as a result of the fall of missile fragments. There is no destruction while minor damage (shrapnel damage) was caused to two buildings on the airfield’s technical premises, three military motor vehicles and also civilian cars on a parking lot adjacent to the airfield,” the ministry said.

The ministry also vowed there would be a response. “This attack by Western long-range weapons won’t be left unanswered, and corresponding measures will be taken,” it said.

Last month, President Biden authorized Ukraine to use ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles for long-range strikes in Russian territory despite Moscow making clear the step would risk nuclear escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin formally changed Russia’s nuclear doctrine in response, lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

In response to previous ATACMS and Storm Shadow strikes in Russia, the Russian military launched a new intermediate-range ballistic missile into Ukraine known as the Oreshnik. The missile was believed not to be carrying explosives since little damage was done, and Putin referred to it as a “test launch.” A strike with a conventionally armed Oreshnik could do major damage, as Putin has suggested the missile could replace nuclear weapons as Russia’s deterrent.