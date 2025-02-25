“The Jews rule the world by proxy. They get others to fight and die for them. They invented socialism, communism, and the idea of equal rights, so the idea of persecuting them would be wrong.”
Former Malaysian Prime Minister – Mahathir Mohamed
“The Jews rule the world by proxy”…that is, proxy to the “wickedness in high places” (as the Synagogue of Satan, that is)–Ephesians 6:12