The Mayor of Lahaina is evicting people who’s houses didn’t get burned down and those who still have houses, forcing them to move to somewhere else before September 31st. So they can build a “Command Center” 🙄🤬
Video Credits – StateNationalsRock16#Hawaii #hawaiifires… pic.twitter.com/Xel02t6IkK
— T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpole) August 18, 2023
Posted: August 19, 2023
Categories: News
So why can’t they just build a command center with existing government funds? Did they give everything to Ukraine already and have nothing left for the locals? They never did this with Katrina or the Florida hurricane last year. This is so illegal and inhumane. I hope all the local residents burn the place down in retaliation the same way these political and government bastards did to them.