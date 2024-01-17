The Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccines” forced on humanity were not the same ones used in Pfizer’s clinical trials.

There was a “bait-and-switch.” The public received vials contaminated with plasmid DNA.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says there is “zero question” that the mRNA shots could change people’s DNA.

Moreover, he said, “I think it’s probably likely that that is, in fact, happening.”

 

