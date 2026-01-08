Max Blumenthal:
“The U.S. military are just the muscle for a banker's cartel and are actually not defending anything or anyone except the global militant ZI0NIST 1%”
He’s 100% right. pic.twitter.com/lWrD2Chtj7
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 8, 2026
