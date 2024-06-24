The US Air Force directed the ATACMS missile strike against Russian civilians today. This is an act of war by the US Govt against Russia. Did Joe Biden seek permission from Congress to start a direct war with Russia? Did Americans sign up for this? pic.twitter.com/9E9uz5ByjK
— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 23, 2024
2 thoughts on “The US Air Force directed the ATACMS missile strike against Russian civilians today. This is an act of war by the US Govt against Russia. Did Joe Biden seek permission from Congress to start a direct war with Russia? Did Americans sign up for this?”
Just another day at the beach with Israel bustin’ up sunbathers and their sandcastles.
Welcome to Monday, where war expands and suffering escalates. Had enough yet?
How bout we get the real war started against this Jew corporation that occupies our country, thats the only war i’m interested in and will fight in.