Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 1-14-22
5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 14, 2022”
22 degrees and snow
11, snow, wind
Now that’s some numerology sh!t right there 🙂
A suggestion: check to see if medications can be bought on line
Listening in right now