The Word From the Trenches – January 21, 2022

Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.

VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer

You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.

Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc

Archive: TWFTT 1-21-22

15 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 21, 2022

  4. I agree 100 percent with you Henry, besides this whole damn Nation is ours and our law is ours. And we definitely need to come together behind that Bill of rights! It is THE answer, once it kicks off it will snowball fast. We need to get set in the ideology of our principles and the rest will follow. Once we are all on that same ratified page, United in conviction, we cannot lose.

    Oh and f-k the Bible!

    Reply

  6. A most excellent debate, of consummate intelligence and vision. Gratitude to all.

    Now wouldn’t it be interesting to hear a debate with Koernke? Would he dare? 🙂

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*