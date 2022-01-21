Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
Archive: TWFTT 1-21-22
15 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 21, 2022”
22 degrees cloudy
Windy and waiting for snow I guess.
33, cloudy, had a bit of snow
Maybe I’ll move north 🙂
LOL
FKN A, Deon!!!
.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/am-i-right/202104/are-people-who-swear-more-honest?amp
I will bet we are
🙂
People who don’t swear are dishonest.
.
I agree 100 percent with you Henry, besides this whole damn Nation is ours and our law is ours. And we definitely need to come together behind that Bill of rights! It is THE answer, once it kicks off it will snowball fast. We need to get set in the ideology of our principles and the rest will follow. Once we are all on that same ratified page, United in conviction, we cannot lose.
Oh and f-k the Bible!
Excellent discussion today
A most excellent debate, of consummate intelligence and vision. Gratitude to all.
Now wouldn’t it be interesting to hear a debate with Koernke? Would he dare? 🙂
.
“Would he dare?”
Fk no!!!
“He’s to damn important” 😉
Ya, in his own mind.
🙂