Archive: TWFTT 1-27-22
7 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 27, 2022”
21 degrees
Cloudy and windy
Three snowflakes
5, sunny, a few flurries
Straight up murder of our people.
I wouldn’t worry about the monkeys… It’s probably a cover story for the vaxtards who could be remote controlled zombies
So if that happens the monkeys are the cover story…
Seen some footage of really strange behavior from people….
Seems pretty clear to me after deep diving health and medicine, that germ theory is nonsense… A fraud carefully cultivated for what’s going on today…. All petrochemical pharmaceutical products are poisons…. All vaccines are poisons, and exist solely to create chronic disease, neurological dysfunction, and death…
Virology is a total fraud… There is no proof that ANY virus, is the cause of ANY disease EVER..
I’ve seen some pretty compelling evidence that there is nanotechnology self assembling in those injections… And it’s very possible to control people using frequency to some extent without anything in the body…. I can’t say for sure it going that way… But it doesn’t seem as far fetched as most would believe to me …. Look up Pierre Gilbert, 1995, talks about mandatory vaccines, to introduce Crystal’s into the body to do just that…
Here is the link to what I’m talking about.
https://youtu.be/DBqEarOxMk8
Search this title on bitchute
SELF-ASSEMBLING CRYSTALS IN THE COVID PFIZER SHOT UNDER THE MICROSCOPE
It won’t allow me to post links to it for some reason….
On that Senate hearing… Ya nailed it, Henry. A concentrated nugget of conclusion exposing the fraud. They’re sitting there with all the proof in the world of genocide and then they’re asking for further investigation. Ha!! The system playing powerful and demonstrating no power at all.
Thank you for your clarity on this. May your comments on it go far and wide so the numbers will soon overtake the very small numbers. We are the ones who must stop this.
.