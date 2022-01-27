Posted: January 27, 2022 Categories: Videos Canada: Possible Staged False Flag Terror Attack Incoming Zionist Global communist takeover wake up January 27th, 2022. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
3 thoughts on “Canada: Possible Staged False Flag Terror Attack Incoming”
I don’t want to hang politicians I just want to stretch their necks a little put the fear of God into the little piss ant tyrants
The crimes they have committed warrant the death sentence. So yes, when convicted they are going to hang.
And let these hangings put the fear of God into the next wannabe tyrant.
We don’t let any of these mother f-kers live that are trying to kill everyone of us right now.
Fckin A!!!
Death to ALL Tyrants
Sooner the better