Posted: April 4, 2023 Categories: Live Broadcast The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 4-4-23 http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/2023-04-04-1754.mp3
One thought on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 4-4-23”
Powerful broadcast today, Henry. Thanks for pointing out that the sneaks are ever about, trying to poison the food, through whatever means they can dream up. And along with people, will we now see pigs and sheep “dying suddenly?” They talk about honoring The Green Agenda while they spit in Nature’s face. Curse them all!!
And the broadcast was also a respite from all the Trumpstein shenanigans, shenanigans even from the so-called alternative, awake sites. Sick sheep and grand theater for the supremely stupid. But they are painting him into a Savior, a King, the only solution!! It’s like saying cotton candy is good for diabetics. More of him ain’t no solution, it’s more of the same left/right b.s. All hail, King of Israel!! Please keep America occupied and suppressed, and by all means, hide our Bill of Rights from all the people. Never let them know what their true rights are.
I live in Stupidville. Thank goodness for The Trenches. Intelligence abounds, along with fierce determinism. We’ll not be owned by ANYONE!!
.