There is an Israeli telegram account with over 110K followers where they just post images and videos of close-ups of killed and wounded Palestinians, especially children and babies, and of them and their families crying, as they celebrate and cheer it on

there is an Israeli telegram account with over 110K followers where they just post images and videos of close-ups of killed and wounded Palestinians, especially children and babies, and of them and their families crying, as they celebrate and cheer it on pic.twitter.com/xdSpIi9MDG — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) February 24, 2025

