They claim to be for freedom, democracy and International law but they support genocide, censor critics, arrest protesters, protect war criminals and threaten International Courts. Gaza shows the true face of the US led ‘International rules-based order’.

— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 8, 2024

