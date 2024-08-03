They Knew. They All Knew. They Terminated Everyone Who Stood Against Them.

By Wall Street Apes

“I was fired after 31 years as an emergency room physician with not one single patient complaint against me in those 31 years.”

“I was fired for saying that somebody who had natural immunity didn’t need to be vaccinated against the disease to which they were already immune. Fortunately, I still had my medical license even though I lost a significant part at least 50% of my income and I couldn’t work as an emergency room doctor anymore. I still had my private practice.

So when I discovered from the biodistribution studies that Pfizer had hidden, that we knew that these vaccines go around your entire body. They do not just stay in your arm.

Pfizer’s bio distribution studies on the lipid nanoparticles show that they literally take those messenger RNA strands into every part of your body. They go into your brain and your lungs and your heart and your liver and your reproductive organs and your bone marrow and everywhere, which is, by the way, why these COVID shots have caused a a greater array of side effects than any other medical treatment in history. Because this toxic spike protein ends up in literally every part of your body.”

