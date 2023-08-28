They’re definitely deep into operation cover up in Maui
— {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) August 27, 2023
Posted: August 28, 2023
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
They’re definitely deep into operation cover up in Maui
— {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) August 27, 2023
2 thoughts on “They’re definitely deep into operation cover up in Maui”
It was the poet Robert Frost who said,
“Something there is that doesn’t love a wall.”
He might have known a thing or two about freedom.
.
What James Woods said yesterday:
“Someday after all the land is appropriated, Hollywood will make a movie about this. Rich people in tuxedos will celebrate their compassion and give each other little gold statues. And then everything will be forgotten.”
Well, some of us won’t let things be forgotten. And some of us are about the work of getting back what’s ours.
.