This is how resistance fighters are born. pic.twitter.com/8KihtkcDXw
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) October 12, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
This is how resistance fighters are born. pic.twitter.com/8KihtkcDXw
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) October 12, 2024
One thought on “This is how resistance fighters are born.”
This song asks, “When will this end?” Only thing that comes to mind is, IT ENDS WHEN WE END IT. Overused response, but true nonetheless.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LS5sNt6oA3uv
.