This is what the human heart looks like after 5 COVID shots…
Permanently damaged with lethal micro-scars scattered throughout the entire myocardium. pic.twitter.com/B25H6F5QP6
— Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) September 23, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
This is what the human heart looks like after 5 COVID shots…
Permanently damaged with lethal micro-scars scattered throughout the entire myocardium. pic.twitter.com/B25H6F5QP6
— Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) September 23, 2026