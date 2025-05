AIPAC takes candidates for U.S. Congress to Israel for wine-and-dine vacations… sometimes before they even file to run for office. Here’s a recent example in Kentucky. I’m also attaching an article about cybertools and reminding @AmandaMBledsoe U.S. laws don’t apply in Israel. pic.twitter.com/rk73ViH8Lg

— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 28, 2025