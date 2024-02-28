Time Magazine Cover Story: ‘The New Antisemitism’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The entire world is against Israel genociding Palestinian women and children in Gaza: here’s why they’re all anti-Semites.

From TIME:

The New Antisemitism

BY NOAH FELDMAN | FEBRUARY 27, 2024 8:00 AM EST

Feldman, a professor at Harvard Law School, is the author of the new book To Be a Jew Today: A New Guide to God, Israel, and the Jewish People

Why won’t antisemitism die, or at least die down? In the months following Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, antisemitic incidents increased substantially. The Anti-Defamation League, which keeps track, says they tripled in the U.S. over the previous year, although its criteria also changed to include anti-Zionism.

To emphasize the narrative of Jews as oppressors, the new antisemitism must also somehow sidestep not only two millennia of Jewish oppression, but also the Holocaust, the largest organized, institutionalized murder of any ethnic group in human history. On the right, antisemites either deny the Holocaust ever happened or claim its scope has been overstated. On the left, one line is that Jews are weaponizing the Holocaust to legitimize the oppression of Palestinians.