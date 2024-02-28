Time Magazine Cover Story: ‘The New Antisemitism’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
The entire world is against Israel genociding Palestinian women and children in Gaza: here’s why they’re all anti-Semites.
From TIME:
The New Antisemitism
BY NOAH FELDMAN | FEBRUARY 27, 2024 8:00 AM EST
Feldman, a professor at Harvard Law School, is the author of the new book To Be a Jew Today: A New Guide to God, Israel, and the Jewish People
Why won’t antisemitism die, or at least die down? In the months following Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, antisemitic incidents increased substantially. The Anti-Defamation League, which keeps track, says they tripled in the U.S. over the previous year, although its criteria also changed to include anti-Zionism.[…] The core of this new antisemitism lies in the idea that Jews are not a historically oppressed people seeking self-preservation but instead oppressors: imperialists, colonialists, and even white supremacists. This view preserves vestiges of the trope that Jews exercise vast power. It creatively updates that narrative to contemporary circumstances and current cultural preoccupations with the nature of power and injustice. […] The upshot is that while a well-meaning person, free of antisemitism, could describe Israel as colonialist, the narrative of Israel as a settler-colonial oppressor on par with or worse than the U.S., Canada, and Australia is fundamentally misleading. Those who advance it run the risk of perpetuating antisemitism by condemning the Jewish state despite its basic differences from these other global examples—most important, Israel’s status as the only homeland for a historically oppressed people who have nowhere else to call their own.
To emphasize the narrative of Jews as oppressors, the new antisemitism must also somehow sidestep not only two millennia of Jewish oppression, but also the Holocaust, the largest organized, institutionalized murder of any ethnic group in human history. On the right, antisemites either deny the Holocaust ever happened or claim its scope has been overstated. On the left, one line is that Jews are weaponizing the Holocaust to legitimize the oppression of Palestinians.[…] During the Hamas attack, terrorists intentionally murdered children and raped women.
Translation: “We changed the definition of antisemitism to make you all anti-Semites for opposing genocide and you’re also Holocaust deniers if you don’t believe the New York Times’ debunked story that Hamas committed mass rape on Oct 7.”
How original.