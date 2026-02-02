Top US, Israeli Generals Hold Meeting at Pentagon Amid Threat of New Iran War

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The top US and Israeli generals held talks in Washington amid threats of a US attack on Iran, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Two unnamed US officials told the outlet that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir met at the Pentagon on Friday. The officials didn’t share the details of the talks, which come as the US is deploying additional military assets to the Middle East.

After Zamir returned from his visit to the US, Israel’s Army Radio reported that the IDF chief predicted a US attack on Iran will likely happen within a timeframe ranging from two weeks to two months.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir (IDF photo)

Drop Site News reported on January 30, the day before the Caine-Zamir meeting, that the US had informed a key Arab ally in the Middle East that President Trump could authorize an attack on Iran very soon.

“This isn’t about the nukes or the missile program. This is about regime change,” a former US intelligence official who consults Arab governments and serves as an informal advisor to the Trump administration told Drop Site.

The former US official said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is hoping for an attack” and is “assuring Trump that Israel can help put in place a new government that is friendly with the West.”

A US aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln recently arrived in the Middle East, and the US is reportedly deploying additional air defenses to the region to prepare for Iranian counterattacks against US bases and Israel.