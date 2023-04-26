Trans teen died from vaginoplasty complications during landmark Dutch study used to justify child sex changes by Mia Ashton

A 2016 medical article documenting the tragic death of one of the participants in the linchpin Dutch study upon which the entire child sex change experiment is based indicates that puberty suppression was to blame for the young person’s death.

The case is that of an 18-year-old trans-identified male whose puberty was blocked by the Dutch researchers at a very early stage, meaning there wasn’t enough penile tissue for surgeons to use to create a “neo-vagina.” Therefore, a more risky procedure using a section of the patient’s bowel was necessary, which resulted in fatal necrotizing fasciitis.

The manuscript, by Negenborn et al., begins by saying that the “absence of a functional vagina has a negative effect on the (sexual) quality of life of (transgender) women” and explains that multiple surgical procedures have been described for vaginal “reconstruction” in these patients.

The patient is described as being a “healthy” 18-year-old for whom standard vaginoplasty surgery was “not feasible” due to having undeveloped genitals as a result of early puberty suppression.

“Transgender women with early-onset gender dysphoria, treated with puberty suppressing hormones, report fewer behavioral and emotional problems and an improvement of general functioning,” readers are assured at this point.

Major complications began within 24 hours of surgery, and necrotising fasciitis was confirmed in the days that followed. Despite large doses of intravenous antibiotics and “repeated surgical debridement,” the previously healthy patient went into multiple organ failure and died.

Once again, after this harrowing account of a young person’s needless death, the researchers assure the reader that “vaginal reconstruction” has a “positive influence” on the quality of life of “non-transgender and transgender women,” but cautions that “physicians and patients need to be aware of serious complications that may arise.”

The investigation into the young person’s death revealed that the deadly strain of E-Coli most likely came from the patient’s own intestines, not from the hospital setting, meaning that the more risky vaginoplasty surgery necessary due to early puberty suppression almost certainly caused the fatality.

Dr. Michael Biggs, a sociologist who played a key role in exposing the scandal that unfolded at the soon-to-be-closed Tavistock gender clinic in London, spoke of this tragic case in a recent interview on the Wider Lens podcast.

Biggs noted that while early puberty suppression for boys who experience childhood-onset gender dysphoria has the advantage of creating a more feminine appearance in adulthood, the major disadvantage is the penis remains that of small boy making vaginoplasty much riskier.

“Instead of using the penile tissue, they will have to use some of your colon,” explained Biggs. “Now of course, that means opening up your intestines, and that’s obviously much much much riskier because then you have a different site and of course, intestines are also messy.”

Biggs went on to say that the Dutch team do not acknowledge that the young person’s death was not due to a random hospital infection but rather was an indirect consequence of puberty suppression.

Jazz Jennings, star of the reality TV show I Am Jazz, faced a similar issue when it came time for genital surgery. Jennings was an extremely gender-nonconforming child who would almost certainly have grown up to be a gay man but was instead transitioned at a very young age.

Jennings’s puberty was also blocked very early meaning standard vaginoplasty was not possible. Jennings required three corrective surgeries, still struggles in the dating world, and has never experienced orgasm.

Dr. Marci Bowers, Jennings’s surgeon and president of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, is on record saying that all boys who have their puberty blocked early will never experience orgasm, which surely casts doubt on the Dutch researcher’s conclusion that “vaginal reconstruction has a positive influence on the quality of life in (transgender) women.”