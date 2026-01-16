We had a massive bot attack on the website over the weekend, so we were temporarily locked out of our website for most of the week.
We will be working over this next weekend to beef up our security in the event that this happens again, but there are a lot of little-hat bot farms at work around the world, and this will probably be an ongoing struggle.
-Admin
One thought on “Trencher Alert”
Thanks for that info, Henry. I thought something bad had happened to you since January 9th with no posts beyond that date until yesterday, the 15th.