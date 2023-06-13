Trencher Allert

We recently asked for help on the site. Between two people who dentate every month, in a week, we received a total of $90. At the post office for three days straight, there has been nothing in my mailbox. No junk mail, no credit card solicitation, nothing. It is my belief, as this has never occurred before, that it has reached the point that the corporations are just shutting off any access through the mail. Either that, or no one has stepped up to help. The only way I can tell for sure is to ask if anyone donated via a check or money order that has not seen the check or money order cashed or deposited. If so, I would ask that you email me and let me know. Otherwise, I will assume no one cares to help and the tens of thousands of views that we are seeing on the articles that we are posting are from people bleeding the site in order to use the articles for monetary gain. Either way, I need to know so I can adjust accordingly. We never asked for help until we had rebuilt the site and got the broadcast back online. If no one cares to help we will begin to wind down the site. I’m not going to maintain the site and broadcast for nothing. If you don’t want it, you won’t have it, and I’m not going to be butt-leached by those looking to capitalize on my work.

If you have donated, please let me know. If you don’t want the Trenches up anymore, let me know and I will take the appropriate action.

“No seeds were planted, so the garden didn’t grow

No windows were opened, so the air didn’t flow

No light was on for any to see

So many couldn’t know what was coming to be”

Galen is absolutely correct, and you will reap what you sow.

-Henry