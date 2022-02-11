Trudeau warns trucker convoy crackdown coming following late-night meeting

Washington Examiner – by Barnini Chakraborty

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ready to “respond with whatever it takes” to end the Freedom Convoy following a series of late-night meetings with opposition leaders, key Cabinet ministers, and senior officials.

The Canadian leader has been under intense pressure from not only politicians in his own country but also from the White House to end the demonstrations against vaccine mandates that have clogged the main arteries into major Canadian cities and blocked multiple bridges, crippling cross-border business.

“The prime minister and ministers will continue to work closely with all orders of government and local authorities to respond with whatever it takes to help provinces and municipalities end the blockades and bring the situation under control,” his office said in a statement following Thursday’s meetings.

U.S. officials have urged their Canadian counterparts to use federal powers to put an end to the protest.

A White House official said on Thursday that President Joe Biden is “being regularly briefed” on the protests.

The protests, which began in Ottawa, have spread across Canada, with solidarity protests popping up in the United States and Australia.

In the Canadian capital, Trudeau has become public enemy No. 1 among protesters, and his outright refusal to meet with or hear out the truckers has only fueled the growing resentment toward him.

“Trudeau isn’t for the people,” protester Shawn Pelletier told the Washington Examiner. “He thinks that we are a fringe minority, but we’re not. Look around. More people are coming. We’re getting worldwide recognition and support.”

Protester Juliana Mayes told the Washington Examiner that the demonstrations aren’t “even about the vaccine anymore. This is about fighting for our freedom.”

“Everybody has come together as a community,” she said. “Our war [veterans] didn’t fight so we would be a communist country. This protest is about honoring them, and Justin Trudeau can kiss my a**.”

The last part of Mayes’s comment generated loud applause and cheers from a group that had gathered near Parliament Hill on Thursday night.

Another protester, Ronnie Class, told the Washington Examiner he believes the cavalry of supporters rolling in from different Canadian and U.S. cities ahead of a planned weekend protest shows that support isn’t waning.

“We’re not leaving,” he said. “You can threaten us with arrests and fines, but we’re not going anywhere. We’ve got a steady rotation of food being delivered. We’re looking out for each other.”

Local businesses in downtown Ottawa say they are bracing for demonstrations. Many of the shops and restaurants in ByWard Market have closed up, while a few say they’ll stay open but are prepared to lock their doors if things take a turn.

Friday marks the 15th day of demonstrations over COVID-19 restrictions.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trudeau-warns-trucker-convoy-crackdown-coming-following-late-night-meeting