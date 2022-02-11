Autopsy report confirms Bob Saget was Covid POSITIVE at the time of death

Daily Mail

Full House star Bob Saget was Covid positive when he died from a freak head injury in his Florida hotel room.

The diagnosis did not play any part in the actor’s sudden death, however, according to an autopsy report released Thursday by Orange County medical examiner, Dr. Joshua Stephany.

His findings reiterate a statement issued by Saget’s family earlier this week stating that the 65-year-old died from accidental head trauma, most likely suffered in a freak fall.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando, on January 9, hours after coming off stage from a stand-up show.

His death stunned his global community of fans and baffled family members who said he was the happiest he had ever been when he died and was in good health.

Saget had, however, spoken about having Covid 19 several days before he died, telling a podcast: ‘It is not good, it does not feel good.’

Saget went on to crack jokes about the different strains, telling A Corporate time with Tom and Dan: ‘At one point Omicron was opening for Delta but Omicron got so big that Delta’s opening now.’

Dr. Stephany’s report lists ‘Covid 19’ as a finding in relation to Saget’s respiratory system but says there was ‘no evidence of acute or chronic inflammation by microscopy’.

He concludes that the star’s death was an accident caused by ‘blunt force injuries to the head’, noting various abrasions to the scalp and fractures to the base of Saget’s skull.

‘In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death, and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, microscopic analysis, respiratory pathogen panel testing, bilateral lung cultures, and postmortem CT, it is my opinion that the death of Robert Saget, a 65-year-old white male found unresponsive in a hotel room, is the result of blunt head trauma,’ the report says.

‘It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior of his head. The manner of death is an accident.’

Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo appeared on Good Morning America last month to share her grief. She also referenced her late husband’s bout of Covid, downplaying it as ‘nothing serious’.

The rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10499965/Autopsy-report-confirms-Bob-Saget-Covid-POSITIVE-time-death.html