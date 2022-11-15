ZOA Chairman Mort Klein Introducing former President Donald J Trump to those attending the gala at Pier 60 in NYC. #DonaldTrump #MortKlein @ZOA_National #pier60 #nyc pic.twitter.com/zMYAOnDh9p
— The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) November 14, 2022
Today in Manhattan, NY , former President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner held by @ZOA_National
Footage sent to me by @IHF_Heritage#Trump #NYC #ISREAL pic.twitter.com/rqjfhIKUhz
— Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) November 14, 2022
Donald Trump speaking at the ZOA Gala in NYC:
‘You do have people in this country that happen to be Jewish that are not doing the right thing for Israel.’ pic.twitter.com/MP47CzHnJv
— Jacob Henry (@jhenrynews) November 14, 2022
One thought on “Trump being introduced and then speaking at Zionist Organization of America (ZOA)”
And any time now he’s about to announce he’s runnin’ again:
NOTHING BURGER.
.