Trump DOJ Flip-Flops & DROPS Drug Cartel Charges Against Maduro! There is no Drug Cartel, Also there is no terrorist organization.

Trump DOJ Flip-Flops & DROPS Drug Cartel Charges Against Maduro! There is no Drug Cartel, Also there is no terrorist organization. https://t.co/27qbFdMfst — GreenPill | A Dadvocate | Anti-Capitalist (@the1tigirius) January 9, 2026 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



