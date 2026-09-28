Trump Says He’s Rejecting Iran’s Seven-Day Proposal To Open the Strait of Hormuz and End War

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

President Trump said on Sunday that he was “rejecting” a proposal from Iran to end the war and fully open the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, comments that came after The Wall Street Journal reported that he’s expecting to resume bombing Iran after the midterm elections.

“I’m rejecting their deal,” Trump told reporters, according to The Hill. “They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly.”

He went on to claim that the US has “total control of the Hormuz Strait” and that “massive amounts of oil are coming out of the Hormuz Strait,” though ships continue to come under attack in the waterway.

Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 22, 2026 (White House photo)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to Trump’s comments on Sunday, saying that while Trump has publicly rejected the proposal, Iran has yet to receive an official answer from the US through mediators. He also said that Iran was “fully prepared” to face renewed US strikes but that it wouldn’t give up on diplomacy.

Iran’s proposal would involve the US ending its blockade of Iranian ports, lifting some sanctions, and releasing frozen Iranian funds, all commitments the US agreed to under the short-lived Memorandum of Understanding that was signed in June. If implemented, Iran would fully open the Strait of Hormuz on the sixth day, and the two sides would enter talks on a final agreement on the seventh day.

But at this point, there’s no sign that Trump is willing to agree to those conditions, and a renewed US bombing campaign appears likely. Sources speaking to The Wall Street Journal said it was unclear what level of strikes Trump would order after the midterms, as the president is reluctant to resume “major combat operations,” partly because of concerns over dwindling US military stockpiles.