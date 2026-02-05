OMG Tucker Carlson just exposed that the US government is funding a regime that allows Jewish extremists to spit on Christian clergy and you won't see this in TV pic.twitter.com/efGzTZ9A7v
— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) February 5, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
OMG Tucker Carlson just exposed that the US government is funding a regime that allows Jewish extremists to spit on Christian clergy and you won't see this in TV pic.twitter.com/efGzTZ9A7v
— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) February 5, 2026